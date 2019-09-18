Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.16. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

