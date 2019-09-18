Noku (NOKU) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Noku has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noku has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00217056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.01224392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00099941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

