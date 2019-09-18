Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,508,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 985,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 344,964 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 5,404,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 1,589,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,995,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,824,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 4,905,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,782. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.