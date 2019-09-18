Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335,298 shares during the quarter. ZIX accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ZIX by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZIX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,417,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ZIX by 63,870.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ZIX by 2,185.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

ZIX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 23,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $437.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.