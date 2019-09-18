Novo Holdings A S Invests $5.36 Million in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 465,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. Spero Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 2.50% of Spero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,452. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

