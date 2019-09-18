Novo Holdings A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Novo Holdings A S reduced its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 50.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305,266 shares during the period. Glaukos makes up 3.2% of Novo Holdings A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $22,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 272,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 38.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 74.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 60.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,462 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 372.8% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 9,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -194.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $273,969.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $1,494,162 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

