Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Hits $6.43 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $4,226.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00046731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00212527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.01214616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

