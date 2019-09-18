Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $47.80, 23,861,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 8,330,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 382,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 90,298 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

