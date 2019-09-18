OFS Credit Company Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

