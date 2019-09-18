OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

