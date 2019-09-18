OKB (OKB) Tops One Day Volume of $87.47 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, OKB has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $56.13 million and approximately $87.47 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00027609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.34 or 0.05128827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

