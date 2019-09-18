Origo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.66 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Origo has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origo has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.05141190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,702,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Origo's official website is origo.network. Origo's official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

