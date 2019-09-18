Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.32. 2,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

