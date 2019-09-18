Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,176.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,176.00 and traded as high as $1,330.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,294.00, with a volume of 203,174 shares changing hands.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,307.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,176. The stock has a market cap of $740.17 million and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

