Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 4,050 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

