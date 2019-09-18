Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $243,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PSCM stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.