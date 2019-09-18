Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

XPH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 1,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,949. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

