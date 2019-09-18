Parachute Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $261,068.00 and approximately $1,914.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,317,069 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

