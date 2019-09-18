Paragon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $538.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Paragon has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $538.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Paragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00218081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01263559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017122 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.