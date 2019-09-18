Pat Cotroneo Sells 3,201 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $132,457.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 378,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,475. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.