Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $45,000 in Slack (NASDAQ:WORK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other Slack news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $54,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,139,654 shares of company stock worth $274,456,316 in the last quarter.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Slack has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

