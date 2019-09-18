Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 403.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.