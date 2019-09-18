Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $27,803,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 822,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 339.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 794,057 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 400,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $8,074,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

