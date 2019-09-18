Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 21%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price rose 21% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.02, approximately 10,437,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 3,997,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

