PAWS Fund (PAWS) Hits Market Cap of $38,764.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $38,764.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00211367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.01247701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00094666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016477 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020318 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.