Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.