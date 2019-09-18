Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

