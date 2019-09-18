Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 4.8% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 32,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 45.1% during the first quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 59,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 111.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 130,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,773. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

