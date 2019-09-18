Peercoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $76,872.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,222.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.56 or 0.03193083 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001641 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004019 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00750580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,636,392 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, WEX, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.