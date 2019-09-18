Peerplays Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,878.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.91 million and $115,878.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00008537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00212527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.01214616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

