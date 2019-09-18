Peony Trading Up 112.2% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Peony has traded up 112.2% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market cap of $62,563.00 and approximately $1,178.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,090,512 coins and its circulating supply is 970,678 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

