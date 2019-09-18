Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.14

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and traded as low as $34.13. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 7.7%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLD. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.