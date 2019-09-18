Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.40

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $19.77. Petards Group shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 2,468 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

