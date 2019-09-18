Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires Shares of 307,658 Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,000. Carnival makes up about 2.5% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned about 0.06% of Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carnival by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 1,181,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

