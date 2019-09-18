Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $327,000 Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Ebix were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 64.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 70.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.48. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ebix’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $668,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at $95,526,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,033. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.