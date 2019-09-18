Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $4.75 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.21% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 206,650 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 57,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Nomura decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

