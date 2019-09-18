Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $8.37 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for 1.5% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 48.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 96.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Swann lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.75.

Allergan stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.73. 41,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.16. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.