Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $314,000 in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,370,000 after acquiring an additional 243,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 77,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.