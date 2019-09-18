Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $388,000 in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,104,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $9,333,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

CAL stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 137,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,110. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

