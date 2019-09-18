Phore Price Hits $0.10 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $59,374.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,710,033 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

