Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,724. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

