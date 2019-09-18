Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.28, 117,035 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 844% from the average session volume of 12,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a market cap of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.67%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

