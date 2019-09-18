Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $788,626.65 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PXD stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $137.77. 1,623,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,400. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 752,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,208,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

