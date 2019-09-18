Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 409200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

