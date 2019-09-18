PKG Token (PKG) Hits Market Capitalization of $119,420.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. PKG Token has a total market cap of $119,420.00 and approximately $19,622.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00215229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01202164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00098963 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017702 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020368 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.