Platinum (PLAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $324,757.00

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar. One Platinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00215905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.01253413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00098102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017219 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board. Platinum’s official website is bitguild.io.

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

