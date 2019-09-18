PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0323

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $69,856.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 101.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

