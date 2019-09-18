PlayChip Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. PlayChip has a market cap of $13.25 million and $4,166.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.76 or 0.05136676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00027951 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.