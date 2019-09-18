PLNcoin (PLNC) Hits Market Cap of $5,249.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $5,249.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,482.43 or 2.49084491 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022603 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

