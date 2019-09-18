Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS) Trading Down 11.4%

Plus Products Inc (CNSX:PLUS)’s stock price traded down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.65, 164,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

About Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

